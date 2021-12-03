Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of VERU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.27 million, a P/E ratio of -636.36 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.
VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
