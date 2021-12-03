Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.27 million, a P/E ratio of -636.36 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veru by 34.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth $169,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veru by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

