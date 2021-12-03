VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $240.73 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $248.22. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in VeriSign by 99.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

