VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $240.73 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $248.22. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.80.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
