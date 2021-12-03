Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.88 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 637,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,700. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verint Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

