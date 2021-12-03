Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 637,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,700. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07.
In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
