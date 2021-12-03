Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 637,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,700. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verint Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

