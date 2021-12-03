Verge (XVG) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $394.92 million and $23.01 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.77 or 0.00358958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,487,554,438 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

