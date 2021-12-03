VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 6.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 161,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,034,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

