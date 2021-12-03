VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 6.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 161,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,034,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
