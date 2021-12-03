Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

IPG stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

