Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $297.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

