Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $139.21 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

