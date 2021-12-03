Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,554. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.51 and a 200 day moving average of $306.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

