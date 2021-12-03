Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.06. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,811. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Varex Imaging worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

