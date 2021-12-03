Vanilla Network Price Tops $5.06 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $5.06 or 0.00009390 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $4,754.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00063370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00092741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.09 or 0.07789808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,459.33 or 0.99173415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,178 coins and its circulating supply is 653,563 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

