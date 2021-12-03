Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period.

VT stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.43. 64,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

