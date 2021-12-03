Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.05

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.05 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
