Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.05

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.05 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

