Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 209,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.6% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 92,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

