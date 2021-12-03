Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Raised by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.6% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,085. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

