Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 43.7% in November

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONE opened at $211.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $219.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.