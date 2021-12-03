Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Boosted by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after buying an additional 129,177 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 95,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 127,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

