Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

