Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 412,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,544. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

