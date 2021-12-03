VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 281,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 117.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

