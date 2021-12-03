VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,534 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.86% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $21.24 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

