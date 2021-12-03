Valueworks LLC Boosts Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,670 shares during the period. Eneti accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned about 1.93% of Eneti worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,624,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

NETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.