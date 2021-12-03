Valueworks LLC Boosts Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,670 shares during the period. Eneti accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned about 1.93% of Eneti worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,624,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000.
Eneti stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.
About Eneti
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
