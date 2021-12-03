UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

