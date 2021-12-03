US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $42.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of US Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 29,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,698. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

