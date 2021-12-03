Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Insider Sells $234,000.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.42 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $292.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on URG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.
