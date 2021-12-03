Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Insider Sells $234,000.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.42 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $292.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on URG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

