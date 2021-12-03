uPlexa 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,897.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $561,181.17 and $1,897.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, uPlexa has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 105.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.