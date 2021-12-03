UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the October 31st total of 716,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Shares of UPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. 1,430,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.