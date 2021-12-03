Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.71. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.