Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.45. 33,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

