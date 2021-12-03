Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 156,017 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Univar Solutions by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 244,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.