United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $221.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $253.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.52.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $199.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.