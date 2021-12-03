United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Up 6.2%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.35. 3,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 498,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,256,000. State Street Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in United Bankshares by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

