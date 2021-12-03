Unistake (UNISTAKE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,748.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $106,748.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,964,611 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

