Unison Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Unison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.67 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

