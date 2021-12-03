Unison Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of PFG opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

