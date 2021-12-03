Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

NYSE:MET opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

