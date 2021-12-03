Unison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 183,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.64.

