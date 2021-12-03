Unison Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of SYF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

