Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after buying an additional 103,686 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

SLF opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

