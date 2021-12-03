Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Reaches $0.0618 on Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and $448,342.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00063180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00092771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.00 or 0.07823522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.98 or 1.00138082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars.

