Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $175,664.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.73 or 0.07936284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,502.45 or 0.99854425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021356 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

