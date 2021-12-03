UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,025 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,981 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in HP were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

