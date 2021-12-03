UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,040 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

