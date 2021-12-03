UMB Bank N A MO Buys 302 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Corteva were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.19 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

