Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.55 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.55, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $383.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.13. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.86.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

