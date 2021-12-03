ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.08

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.08 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 73.57 ($0.96). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 271,732 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £45.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.09.

Get ULS Technology alerts:

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,715.48 ($19,225.87). Insiders have purchased a total of 142,367 shares of company stock valued at $9,604,622 in the last quarter.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.