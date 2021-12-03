UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $43.27 on Friday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,552,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

