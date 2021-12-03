UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Gap Up to $43.27

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.27, but opened at $45.39. UiPath shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 135,981 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,552,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,592,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

