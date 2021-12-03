UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $43.04 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.